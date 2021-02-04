General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines;



Daily Crusading Guide:



- Government’s digitalization initiative makes solid case for KGL technology



- Supreme Court throws Mahama’s application out



Chronicle:



- Tsatsu crash lands..another application thrown out



- ‘With the greatest respect My Lord, your questions were irrelevant’



Daily Statesman:



- Mahama suffers another blow



- Government pays GH¢1.2bn to ECG, GCWL to cover #COVID-19 relief package



Daily Dispatch:



- NPP’s 2024 flagbearer race: Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen would need each other - Ephson



- Housing Ministry was denied funding - Atta Kyea



Insight:



- Fuel prices to go up again



- Varsity dons descend on judges



Daily Post:



- EC Boss, Jean Mensa, flees from her pledge



- Supreme Court must revise its decision in dismissing application for original documents- Prof. Azar



Daily Graphic:



- Carnage on our roads: 19 perish in Buipe-Tamale crash



- Graphic man wins GH¢1.42 million lottery



Business Analyst:



- Operational/regulatory frameworks for new development bank emerge



- Ghana companies given ultimatum to provide beneficial ownership information



Daily Guide:



- Supreme Court bounces Mahama document request



- Government releases GHC1.2bn for COVID relief