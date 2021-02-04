Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines;
Daily Crusading Guide:
- Government’s digitalization initiative makes solid case for KGL technology
- Supreme Court throws Mahama’s application out
Chronicle:
- Tsatsu crash lands..another application thrown out
- ‘With the greatest respect My Lord, your questions were irrelevant’
Daily Statesman:
- Mahama suffers another blow
- Government pays GH¢1.2bn to ECG, GCWL to cover #COVID-19 relief package
Daily Dispatch:
- NPP’s 2024 flagbearer race: Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen would need each other - Ephson
- Housing Ministry was denied funding - Atta Kyea
Insight:
- Fuel prices to go up again
- Varsity dons descend on judges
Daily Post:
- EC Boss, Jean Mensa, flees from her pledge
- Supreme Court must revise its decision in dismissing application for original documents- Prof. Azar
Daily Graphic:
- Carnage on our roads: 19 perish in Buipe-Tamale crash
- Graphic man wins GH¢1.42 million lottery
Business Analyst:
- Operational/regulatory frameworks for new development bank emerge
- Ghana companies given ultimatum to provide beneficial ownership information
Daily Guide:
- Supreme Court bounces Mahama document request
- Government releases GHC1.2bn for COVID relief