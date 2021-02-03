Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Ghanaian Observer



Full moon symbol 2020 Election Petition: Mahama’s second witness quizzed



- Akufo Addo names 11 Council of State members #MorningStarr



Daily Post:



- Election Petition: You are harassing my witness - Tsatsu tells Justices of Supreme Court



- ‘Care’ Ghana petitions parliament over nomination of Hawa Koomson



Informer:



- Approval of herbal medicine for #COVID19 clinical trial...Traditional herbalists expose FDA - says they were not consulted



- Reject Hawa Koomson - Group tells parliament



Chronicle:



- Tsatsu flares up in court - You are harassing my witness, my lord



- I didn’t speak personally with EC Boss, Kpessa-Whyte admits



Ghanaian_Times



- We were deceived to leave National Collation Center



- GHS worried over #COVID19 surge at workplace



Daily Graphic



- New #COVID19 variant can escalate - GHS warns against disregard for safety protocols



- President has not banned marriages -Oppong Nkrumah



