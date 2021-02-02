Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines:
Chronicle:
- IGP awaits CID reports on death of two personnel
- ‘ We saw a reflection of Jean Mensa in our eyes
Daily Graphic:
- Election petition: I never implied Mahama won - Asiedu Nketia
- Ban on social gathering: Affected industry players count cost
Insight:
- Na Lie! Mortuary workers accuse government of under-reporting #COVID19 death
- GMA wants selective enforcement of coronavirus protocols ended
Daily Guide:
- I didn’t bring figures - Asiedu Nketia tells judges
- I know 2 victims - Takoradi ‘kidnapper’
New Crusading Guide:
- FDA Ghana approves first herbal medicine for clinical trial on #COVID19 treatment
- BOG maintains policy rate at 14.5%