General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines:

Chronicle:

- IGP awaits CID reports on death of two personnel

- ‘ We saw a reflection of Jean Mensa in our eyes

Daily Graphic:

- Election petition: I never implied Mahama won - Asiedu Nketia

- Ban on social gathering: Affected industry players count cost

Insight:

- Na Lie! Mortuary workers accuse government of under-reporting #COVID19 death

- GMA wants selective enforcement of coronavirus protocols ended

Daily Guide:

- I didn’t bring figures - Asiedu Nketia tells judges

- I know 2 victims - Takoradi ‘kidnapper’

New Crusading Guide:

- FDA Ghana approves first herbal medicine for clinical trial on #COVID19 treatment

- BOG maintains policy rate at 14.5%

