Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Business Finder:
*COCOBOD pushes for increase in coffee production
*Ghana's recovery will boost debt management - World Bank.
The Business Analyst:
*NBSSI converted to Agency
* Short term interest rates fall, long term rates rise.
The Ghanaian Publisher:
* Judge us on what we have done - Bawumia to Oti Region
* We have 6,178 flash points, says National Election Security taskforce
Ghanaian Times:
* KNUST best in Ghana, 12th in Africa.
* North East Region benefits from waste treatment facility.
The Chronicle:
* We are ready for Election 2020 - Police
* Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank releases Financial Statement.
Daily Graphic:
* Election 2020: Who wins Central?
* Government spends $40m to complete 6 district hospitals.
Daily Guide:
* North East Waste plant starts.
* 62,794 security personnel for Election.
