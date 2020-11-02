You are here: HomeNews2020 11 02Article 1098133

General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo - Newspapers File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines;

Publisher

- Jail this man – Public cries for head of PPA Boss

- Police officer missing after visiting plot of land at Asuboi

Finder

- Ghanaians confident in EC – CDD survey

- Development Bank of Ghana gets $250m World Bank support

Chronicle

- Serving policeman goes missing

- 69% of sampled voters endorse NPP message – CDD survey

B&FT

- Tax stamps are combatting counterfeits aggressively – Kasapreko boss

- Gov’t tasks VRA to export more power

Ghanaian Times:

- PPA CEO's appointment terminated over conflict of interest, misconduct

- President promises clean Ghana as he cuts sod for S/R 15m euro Solid Waste Treatment facility

New Crusading Guide:

- Free, fair 2020 elections: 64 percent of Ghanaians confident in EC - CDD pre-election survey reveals

- Savannah region gets share of solid waste treatment facility

Daily Guide:

- Nana fires PPA boss

- 51,000 WASSCE results withheld under Mahama over school fees

Daily Graphic:

- Non-compliance with safety protocols: Second wave of #COVID19 likely - GHS warns

- Voters' register printing starts Wednesday

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment