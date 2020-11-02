General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines;



Publisher



- Jail this man – Public cries for head of PPA Boss



- Police officer missing after visiting plot of land at Asuboi



Finder



- Ghanaians confident in EC – CDD survey



- Development Bank of Ghana gets $250m World Bank support



Chronicle



- Serving policeman goes missing



- 69% of sampled voters endorse NPP message – CDD survey



B&FT



- Tax stamps are combatting counterfeits aggressively – Kasapreko boss



- Gov’t tasks VRA to export more power



Ghanaian Times:



- PPA CEO's appointment terminated over conflict of interest, misconduct



- President promises clean Ghana as he cuts sod for S/R 15m euro Solid Waste Treatment facility



New Crusading Guide:



- Free, fair 2020 elections: 64 percent of Ghanaians confident in EC - CDD pre-election survey reveals



- Savannah region gets share of solid waste treatment facility



Daily Guide:



- Nana fires PPA boss



- 51,000 WASSCE results withheld under Mahama over school fees



Daily Graphic:



- Non-compliance with safety protocols: Second wave of #COVID19 likely - GHS warns



- Voters' register printing starts Wednesday





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.