You are here: HomeNews2020 10 20Article 1088521

General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Ghanaian Publisher:

Ghana ranked 3rd Best in Global COVID-19 Management

Nana, Mahama , 10 others cleared to contest Presidential Election.

The Finder:

EC okays twelve, throws out five. - Al 3 women aspirants to be on the ballot paper.

Kyei-Mensah Bonsu cannot be defeated - Minority Leader

The Business Analyst:

China's growth surge boost for Ghana's economy.

New SEC capital requirements face political opposition.

The Chronicle:

Arrested NDC PC confesses issuing cheques to Swedru suspects

EC now clears all hurdles. Nana, Mahama set for round 3.

Daily Guide:

EC boots out 5 candidates,12 Head for Dec 7

NPP MP was target for Murder.

The New Crusading Guide:

Election 2020: EC disqualifies 5 Presidential aspirants.

Ga East MCE honoured as Best MCE for 2019.
new

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment