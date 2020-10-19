Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 19 October 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Economy Times:
* Job availability rises.
* Ghana's balance of payment records US$ 1.47b deficit.
The New Publisher:
* 4 more NPP 'Big Men' to die! - Man of God prophesies
* KGL receives most outstanding customer award.
The Finder:
* COCOBOD set to inject $200m into local Cocoa processing - Dr Opoku.
* Passport office relocating from October 20-23
The Republic Press:
* Mahama predicts chaos in election 2020.
* Tertiary institutions to go back in 2021 - President announces.
Ghanaian Times:
* President warns against careless attitude - targets zero infections in the country.
* NPP Yapei-Kusawagu PC, 2 others die in car crash.
The Custodian:
* Mahama beats the chaos drums - over 2020 polls
* EC sets date to compile transfer, proxy voters' lists.
The Chronicle:
* Police seize GH¢10k cheque, weapons in hotel rooms,4 suspects arrested.
* Despite redevelopment of Kejetia: Congestion is still a major challenge.
Daily Guide:
* 6 arrested over MP Murder.
* Don't burn Ghana - Otumfuo to Politicians.
Daily Graphic:
* COVID-19 fight yields results - President encourages continuous mask wearing.
* COCOBOD begins data gathering to enhance cocoa sector management.
