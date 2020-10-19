You are here: HomeNews2020 10 19Article 1087657

General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (7)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Economy Times:

* Job availability rises.

* Ghana's balance of payment records US$ 1.47b deficit.

The New Publisher:

* 4 more NPP 'Big Men' to die! - Man of God prophesies

* KGL receives most outstanding customer award.

The Finder:

* COCOBOD set to inject $200m into local Cocoa processing - Dr Opoku.

* Passport office relocating from October 20-23

The Republic Press:

* Mahama predicts chaos in election 2020.

* Tertiary institutions to go back in 2021 - President announces.

Ghanaian Times:

* President warns against careless attitude - targets zero infections in the country.

* NPP Yapei-Kusawagu PC, 2 others die in car crash.

The Custodian:

* Mahama beats the chaos drums - over 2020 polls

* EC sets date to compile transfer, proxy voters' lists.

The Chronicle:

* Police seize GH¢10k cheque, weapons in hotel rooms,4 suspects arrested.

* Despite redevelopment of Kejetia: Congestion is still a major challenge.

Daily Guide:

* 6 arrested over MP Murder.

* Don't burn Ghana - Otumfuo to Politicians.

Daily Graphic:

* COVID-19 fight yields results - President encourages continuous mask wearing.

* COCOBOD begins data gathering to enhance cocoa sector management.

The Chronicle:

* Police seize ¢10k cheque,weapons in hotel rooms ,4 suspects arrested.

* Despite redevelopment of Kejetia; Congestion is still a major challenge.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment