General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

The Inquisitor:

* Mismanagement of Commo Fund led to GHx124.7m irregular spending.

* Justin Kodua, others nominated for YPYC awards.

The Daily Statesman:

* No more utility fees for Tertiary students

* NADMO: Bagre Dam spillage 'aided' recent Accra floods.

The Republic Press:

* Gyan brothers is fresh trouble over alleged assault case.

* Suspicions in Electoral Processes fueling Vigitalism – Chief

Daily Analyst:

* There will be adequate security for Dec 7 - IGP assures Nation

* Late Mfantseman MP's second wife pops up

The Chronicle:

* GH¢70m liquidity support not with me - Ato Essien

* NPP has lost touch with Ghanaians – Mosquito

Daily Graphic:

* Fix security challenges - Asantehene tells Police

* Government unveils GH¢2bn credit guarantee scheme for SMEs

Ghanaian Times:

* Tragedy! 6 galamseyers killed in mine pit at Adum Banso

* Punish contractors who execute shoddy work - PIAC

