Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 16 October 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Inquisitor:
* Mismanagement of Commo Fund led to GHx124.7m irregular spending.
* Justin Kodua, others nominated for YPYC awards.
The Daily Statesman:
* No more utility fees for Tertiary students
* NADMO: Bagre Dam spillage 'aided' recent Accra floods.
The Republic Press:
* Gyan brothers is fresh trouble over alleged assault case.
* Suspicions in Electoral Processes fueling Vigitalism – Chief
Daily Analyst:
* There will be adequate security for Dec 7 - IGP assures Nation
* Late Mfantseman MP's second wife pops up
The Chronicle:
* GH¢70m liquidity support not with me - Ato Essien
* NPP has lost touch with Ghanaians – Mosquito
Daily Graphic:
* Fix security challenges - Asantehene tells Police
* Government unveils GH¢2bn credit guarantee scheme for SMEs
Ghanaian Times:
* Tragedy! 6 galamseyers killed in mine pit at Adum Banso
* Punish contractors who execute shoddy work - PIAC
