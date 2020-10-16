Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

The Inquisitor:



* Mismanagement of Commo Fund led to GHx124.7m irregular spending.



* Justin Kodua, others nominated for YPYC awards.



The Daily Statesman:



* No more utility fees for Tertiary students



* NADMO: Bagre Dam spillage 'aided' recent Accra floods.



The Republic Press:



* Gyan brothers is fresh trouble over alleged assault case.



* Suspicions in Electoral Processes fueling Vigitalism – Chief



Daily Analyst:



* There will be adequate security for Dec 7 - IGP assures Nation



* Late Mfantseman MP's second wife pops up



The Chronicle:



* GH¢70m liquidity support not with me - Ato Essien



* NPP has lost touch with Ghanaians – Mosquito



Daily Graphic:



* Fix security challenges - Asantehene tells Police



* Government unveils GH¢2bn credit guarantee scheme for SMEs



Ghanaian Times:



* Tragedy! 6 galamseyers killed in mine pit at Adum Banso



* Punish contractors who execute shoddy work - PIAC

