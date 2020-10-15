Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The New Crusading Guide:
* 2020 Elections: NDC plans to reject results
* Bagre Dam cause of flood in Accra - NADMO Boss.
The Daily Statesman:
* 2020 NSMQ winners present trophy to Akufo-Addo
* NDC evil plot uncovered - as Ghana's main opposition party prepares grounds to reject Dec 7 polls
Business Finder:
* Banking reforms win BoG global prize - as it receives world Central Bank of the year award.
* September inflation drops to 10.4%
Daily Heritage:
* Government's actions swallowing our money.
* Go to high court for bail - Judge to lawyers
Daily Guide:
* Government rakes GH¢13.58m From Woyome Mansions
* We will not go dirty. NPP tells NDC.
The Chronicle:
* NDC is sensing ominous defeat says NPP campaign team
* Constitution guarantees us protection – Haruna
Daily Graphic:
* Battle over relevance of Manifestos - three share different views
* No by-election in Mfantseman – Speaker
Ghanaian Times:
* Fomena MPs 's fate hangs in balance as Parliament deals with NPP's letter.
* Veep cuts sod for first ever Kente Museum at Bonwire.
