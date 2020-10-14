Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

The Informer:



* Find MP killers - Akufo-Addo charges IGP.



* Free SHS Policy Life-saver – Bawumia



The Custodian:



* Commit to Peaceful polls - Akufo-Addo tells Political parties.



* Bawumia mocks Mahama - Presidency not Remedial classes to correct mistakes.



Daily Graphic:



* Daily Graphic welcomes Guest Editor Dr Kaufmann today.



* We have initiated 1,011 SHS projects since 2017 - Education Minister.



Daily Analyst:



* Relief for 2020 Pensioners - Government to absorb shortfall in Pension benefits.



*1MP, 1 Body Guard, As MPs get Police protection - Ambrose Derry.



The Chornicle:



* We will pay 'past credit' for public sector workers - President



* NPP MP 'loses' seat in Parliament for going independent.



The New Publisher:



* Woyome 'begs' for Houses! Offers $15.5 million Land in exchange



* 200 Armed cops for MPs - Government provides security after MP Murder.



Daily Guide:



* NPP sacks MP - writes to Speaker



* President opens refurbished TUC Hall.

