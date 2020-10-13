Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Daily Statesman:
*Ghana not engaged in Money Laundering - EU demolishes NDC vile propaganda
*NPP showcases superior education sector record.
The Business Analyst:
*Investors protest cap on refunds under management
* Ghana faces 12% youth employment - 50% youth underemployment
The Ghanaian Publisher:
* Ursula organizes free Breast screening for Market women.
*NDC double track promise deceitful – NPP
Daily Graphic:
* Bui landowners near compensation -$10m approved for payment.
* Security agencies urged to ensure peace.
The New Crusading Guide:
* NPP shreds NDC over double track free shs - says promise to abolish 'double track' unrealistic, shameless.
* Tension brews at Kwabenya - Police blamed for violence.
The Chronicle:
* Protests rock NDC campaign over donation of vehicles by Ahwoi brothers
*We have performed better in education – NPP
Ghanaian Times:
* Teacher licensure exam non-negotiable. It's to protect teaching profession - Education Minister.
*1.2m students benefiting
