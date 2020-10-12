Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 12 October 2020
Stories making the headlines for today:
Ghanaian Times
* I want Ghana to be cleanest city in Africa by end of my tenure -President.
* CRI applauds winners, organisers of Science, Maths quiz competition.
* Traders: We can't access NBSSI funds.
Business24
*GH¢3.3bn of corporate bonds await issuance
*New law transfers oversight of Cocobod to Agric Minister
*Cross-border cooperation key to fighting cybercrime—2nd Dep. Gov.
Daily Dispatch:
* 15 file to contest 2020 prez elections
* Akufo-Addo cuts sod for waste plant in Upper East region
New Crusading Guide:
* You will go far - Asantehemaa blesses Bawumia
* Gold smuggling syndicated busted at KIA...Aviance staff involved
Daily Guide:
* How MP was murdered
* Volta ‘rebels’ adopt new strategy
Daily Statesman:
* We’re in a contest of ideas not war - Bawumia reaffirms NPP’s commitment to peaceful elections
* Interim Malian president grateful to - Akufo-Addo
Chronicle:
* MP runs for cover as chieftaincy dispute turns bloody
* 3 women run for presidency; 3 others running mates
Daily Searchlight:
* Asantehemaa blesses - Bawumia
* 2,163 projects for Upper West - Akufo-Addo
Insight:
* Ghana loses $11bn in stinking Aker Energy oil deal
* Martin Amidu accuses minister
Informer:
* Increasing rate of armed robbery..Arrest poor security situation - Analysts
* It’s time to provide security for MPs - Mahama advocates
Herald:
* More illegal guns and bullets enter Ghana
* National security busts smugglers at Kotoka with Gold worth US $1 million
Daily Graphic:
* ICUMS makes strong showing.. rakes in GHC 3.7bn revenue in 3 months
* Use legal means to challenge election results - Asantehene
