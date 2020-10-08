General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



Daily Statesman:



* Let's not return to the bad Mahama days - Bawumia



* Talensi chief endorses Akufo-Addo's second-term bid



Business Finder:



* Pensioners not worse off - SSNIT declares



* Our customers will remain our priority - ADB MD



Ghanaian Times:



* BoG descends on 'Money doublers'



* 2 jailed 8 years for stealing cash from bullion van



Chronicle:



* Nana has cleared his way for 4 more - Talensi chief



* I grew economy by US$14bn – Mahama



Daily Guide:



* Show one social relief - Bawumia to NDC



* Final register for parties in November



Daily Graphic:



* Resist endorsing aspirants - Asantehene cautions partisan chiefs



* Mahama, Dzogbenuku file nominations



Daily Heritage:



*Mahama goes 'door to door' after campaign launch



*Full moon symbol COCOBOD case: State calls new witness today



*Full moon symbol I'll create 24-hour economy with decent jobs, salaries – Mahama

