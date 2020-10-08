You are here: HomeNews2020 10 08Article 1080157

General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Daily Statesman:

* Let's not return to the bad Mahama days - Bawumia

* Talensi chief endorses Akufo-Addo's second-term bid

Business Finder:

* Pensioners not worse off - SSNIT declares

* Our customers will remain our priority - ADB MD

Ghanaian Times:

* BoG descends on 'Money doublers'

* 2 jailed 8 years for stealing cash from bullion van

Chronicle:

* Nana has cleared his way for 4 more - Talensi chief

* I grew economy by US$14bn – Mahama

Daily Guide:

* Show one social relief - Bawumia to NDC

* Final register for parties in November

Daily Graphic:

* Resist endorsing aspirants - Asantehene cautions partisan chiefs

* Mahama, Dzogbenuku file nominations

Daily Heritage:

*Mahama goes 'door to door' after campaign launch

*Full moon symbol COCOBOD case: State calls new witness today

*Full moon symbol I'll create 24-hour economy with decent jobs, salaries – Mahama

