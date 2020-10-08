Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Statesman:
* Let's not return to the bad Mahama days - Bawumia
* Talensi chief endorses Akufo-Addo's second-term bid
Business Finder:
* Pensioners not worse off - SSNIT declares
* Our customers will remain our priority - ADB MD
Ghanaian Times:
* BoG descends on 'Money doublers'
* 2 jailed 8 years for stealing cash from bullion van
Chronicle:
* Nana has cleared his way for 4 more - Talensi chief
* I grew economy by US$14bn – Mahama
Daily Guide:
* Show one social relief - Bawumia to NDC
* Final register for parties in November
Daily Graphic:
* Resist endorsing aspirants - Asantehene cautions partisan chiefs
* Mahama, Dzogbenuku file nominations
Daily Heritage:
*Mahama goes 'door to door' after campaign launch
*Full moon symbol COCOBOD case: State calls new witness today
*Full moon symbol I'll create 24-hour economy with decent jobs, salaries – Mahama
