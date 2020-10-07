Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
B&FT:
*Return to growth for economy in third quarter - Research
*Lend to youth-owned businesses, they’re the future - Akufo-Addo charges financial institutions
The Custodian:
*Akufo-Addo files for 4 more years - denounces 'Cooked ' Election Results.
*Parliament to approve Guan District in Oti Region.
The New Crusading Guide:
*Ama Sey won't go independent - says Osarfo Marfo.
*Women charged to lead Akufo-Addo's campaign.
The Finder:
*Joel Nettey elected President of International Advertising Association.
*Ghana joins Global Partnership - to rescue business ravaged by COVID-19
Daily Analyst:
*President files to contest for 4 more years.
*FDA celebrates clients to mark service week.
The Inquisitor:
* Corporate Governance in Tatters - Procurement storm at GR.
*World Teacher's Day Celebration. Aptitude test for Teachers Promotion more efficient - Education Minister.
The Daily Statesman:
* Provide level playing field for all - Akuffo-Addo charges EC.
* DK Poison to be paid $45,000 loan to Ghana.
Daily Guide:
* Nana Ready - Files papers for 2020 polls.
* President pays DK Poison $45,000 Loan after 44 years.
The Chronicle:
* Aveyime Police attackers fished out- buried AK47 rifles, 'teabrofre' retrieved from farm.
*I am not interested in crooked results - Akuffo-Addo tells EC.
