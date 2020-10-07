General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers





B&FT:



*Return to growth for economy in third quarter - Research



*Lend to youth-owned businesses, they’re the future - Akufo-Addo charges financial institutions



The Custodian:



*Akufo-Addo files for 4 more years - denounces 'Cooked ' Election Results.



*Parliament to approve Guan District in Oti Region.



The New Crusading Guide:



*Ama Sey won't go independent - says Osarfo Marfo.



*Women charged to lead Akufo-Addo's campaign.



The Finder:



*Joel Nettey elected President of International Advertising Association.



*Ghana joins Global Partnership - to rescue business ravaged by COVID-19



Daily Analyst:



*President files to contest for 4 more years.



*FDA celebrates clients to mark service week.

The Inquisitor:



* Corporate Governance in Tatters - Procurement storm at GR.



*World Teacher's Day Celebration. Aptitude test for Teachers Promotion more efficient - Education Minister.





The Daily Statesman:



* Provide level playing field for all - Akuffo-Addo charges EC.



* DK Poison to be paid $45,000 loan to Ghana.



Daily Guide:



* Nana Ready - Files papers for 2020 polls.



* President pays DK Poison $45,000 Loan after 44 years.



The Chronicle:



* Aveyime Police attackers fished out- buried AK47 rifles, 'teabrofre' retrieved from farm.



*I am not interested in crooked results - Akuffo-Addo tells EC.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.