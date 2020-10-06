Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic
*President Akufo-Addo consoles Rawlings.
*Pension reform best for workers – SSNIT.
*Government committed to licensure exam.
Daily Statesman
*Danquah institute attacked again.
*Akufo-Addo commiserates with Rawlings on mother’s demise.
B&FT
*We have ticked all safety boxes – Nuclear Energy regulator.
*Sand winning destroying cocoa farms in Ashanti Region.
*Lack of incentives impede exporters’ desire to take advantage of COVID-19.
Ghanaian Times
*Government suspends Agyapa IPO..awaits report on corruption risk assessment from OSP.
*EC begins acceptance of nomination forms for presidential, parliamentary aspirants.
*Second year JHS, SHS students return to school.
Daily Guide
*Agyapa IPO suspended.
*NPP cocoa records superior.
*Akufo-Addo consoles Rawlings.
*Slay queens brawl over flagbearer.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.