General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic

*President Akufo-Addo consoles Rawlings.

*Pension reform best for workers – SSNIT.

*Government committed to licensure exam.


Daily Statesman

*Danquah institute attacked again.

*Akufo-Addo commiserates with Rawlings on mother’s demise.

B&FT

*We have ticked all safety boxes – Nuclear Energy regulator.

*Sand winning destroying cocoa farms in Ashanti Region.

*Lack of incentives impede exporters’ desire to take advantage of COVID-19.

Ghanaian Times

*Government suspends Agyapa IPO..awaits report on corruption risk assessment from OSP.

*EC begins acceptance of nomination forms for presidential, parliamentary aspirants.

*Second year JHS, SHS students return to school.

Daily Guide

*Agyapa IPO suspended.

*NPP cocoa records superior.

*Akufo-Addo consoles Rawlings.

*Slay queens brawl over flagbearer.

