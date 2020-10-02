Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 2 October 2020
Stories making the headlines:
Ghanaian Times
*FDA approves COA mixture herbal medicine.
*2nd McDan entrepreneurship challenge launched.
*President cuts sod for roads, hospital projects in E/R.
The Finder
*COCOBOD CEO decorated with Ivorian national honour.
*Widows, domestic violence victims to get GH10m shelter from Naa Torshie.
*NSS introduce drone technology for farming.
Daily Statesman
*Ghana wins big at Global Capital Bond Awards 2020.
*Okyenhene reacts to Mahama’s Akyem Sakawa attacks.
*Atiwa gets massive development boost.
Ghanaian Observer
*Mahama is new Archbishop of promises – VP Bawumia.
*FDA clears COAFS.
*Akufo-Addo charges NPP supporters.
Daily Guide
*DACF Boss launches GH10m for the poor.
*MP fights Minister over government land lease.
*‘We push for jobs, not vigilantism
Daily Graphic
*Apasera leads PNC to election 2020.
*Special supplement on 30years of German reunification.
*Licensure cancellation suicidal.
B&FT
*Look within to address cybersecurity needs – Expert.
*2 out of 5 people financially excluded over 50% in the North.
*Usage of mobile money platform increases.
Business24
*Bank of Ghana says economy showing signs of rebound
*Dr. McKorley calls for private action on youth unemployment
*Audit Service says Covid-19 disruption caused audit report delay.
