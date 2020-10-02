You are here: HomeNews2020 10 02Article 1075369

Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines:

Ghanaian Times

*FDA approves COA mixture herbal medicine.

*2nd McDan entrepreneurship challenge launched.

*President cuts sod for roads, hospital projects in E/R.

The Finder

*COCOBOD CEO decorated with Ivorian national honour.

*Widows, domestic violence victims to get GH10m shelter from Naa Torshie.

*NSS introduce drone technology for farming.

Daily Statesman

*Ghana wins big at Global Capital Bond Awards 2020.

*Okyenhene reacts to Mahama’s Akyem Sakawa attacks.

*Atiwa gets massive development boost.

Ghanaian Observer

*Mahama is new Archbishop of promises – VP Bawumia.

*FDA clears COAFS.

*Akufo-Addo charges NPP supporters.

Daily Guide

*DACF Boss launches GH10m for the poor.

*MP fights Minister over government land lease.

*‘We push for jobs, not vigilantism

Daily Graphic

*Apasera leads PNC to election 2020.

*Special supplement on 30years of German reunification.

*Licensure cancellation suicidal.

B&FT

*Look within to address cybersecurity needs – Expert.

*2 out of 5 people financially excluded over 50% in the North.

*Usage of mobile money platform increases.

Business24

*Bank of Ghana says economy showing signs of rebound

*Dr. McKorley calls for private action on youth unemployment

*Audit Service says Covid-19 disruption caused audit report delay.

