Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines for today:
Business Finder:
*Sod cut for 83.5km railway from Kumasi to Obuasi
*€92m grant to ease COVID-19 impact
Chronicle:
*Murder of Legon Law Professor: Yes, I killed my boss - Cleaner confesses
*Small Arms Commission condemns secessionist group
Daily Guide:
*Nana fires troublemakers
*Stay Agyapa IPO - Amidu
Daily Statesman:
*Govt rescues 2,262 from Middle East
*Govt to consider bailout for private schools
Ghanaian Times:
*Activities of Western Togoland group: Police swoop nabs 22 suspects in Ho
*President inaugurates 60-bed capacity Tepa hospital
Daily Graphic:
*Benefit of Tree Crops Development Authority: $16bn to accrue annually
*Cleaner 'confesses' involvement in Prof. Benneh's murder
New Crusading Guide:
* I'm certain of landslide victory in December polls - Akufo-Addo
* FDA clears COA to produce mixture
