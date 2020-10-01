You are here: HomeNews2020 10 01Article 1074208

General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines for today:

Business Finder:

*Sod cut for 83.5km railway from Kumasi to Obuasi

*€92m grant to ease COVID-19 impact

Chronicle:

*Murder of Legon Law Professor: Yes, I killed my boss - Cleaner confesses

*Small Arms Commission condemns secessionist group

Daily Guide:

*Nana fires troublemakers

*Stay Agyapa IPO - Amidu

Daily Statesman:

*Govt rescues 2,262 from Middle East

*Govt to consider bailout for private schools

Ghanaian Times:

*Activities of Western Togoland group: Police swoop nabs 22 suspects in Ho

*President inaugurates 60-bed capacity Tepa hospital

Daily Graphic:

*Benefit of Tree Crops Development Authority: $16bn to accrue annually

*Cleaner 'confesses' involvement in Prof. Benneh's murder

New Crusading Guide:

* I'm certain of landslide victory in December polls - Akufo-Addo

* FDA clears COA to produce mixture

