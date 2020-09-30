Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Daily Statesman:



*No return to era of incompetence after 4 yeas of good governance - Bawumia cautions



*Govt commiserates with Rawlings.



Business24:



*BoG says fiscal policy is an area to watch



*‘Cocobod must seek capital locally to support programmes’



*Ghana is open for business–Kofi Adda tells Qatar Airways



Daily Guide:



*Volta 'rebels' strike again; burn buses in Ho



*Bawumia consoles Rawlings



*EC can’t rig election



Chronicle:



*Akufo-Addo speaks: I will deal with troublemakers



*Disabled widow seeks compensation from MP.



Daily Graphic:



*COCOBOD secures $1.3bn for cocoa beans



*One-day voter registration tomorrow



Ghanaian Observer:



*We cannot return to incompetence after 4 years of stellar leader - Bawumia



*NPP condemns separatist acts in Volta Region





