Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines:
Daily Statesman:
*No return to era of incompetence after 4 yeas of good governance - Bawumia cautions
*Govt commiserates with Rawlings.
Business24:
*BoG says fiscal policy is an area to watch
*‘Cocobod must seek capital locally to support programmes’
*Ghana is open for business–Kofi Adda tells Qatar Airways
Daily Guide:
*Volta 'rebels' strike again; burn buses in Ho
*Bawumia consoles Rawlings
*EC can’t rig election
Chronicle:
*Akufo-Addo speaks: I will deal with troublemakers
*Disabled widow seeks compensation from MP.
Daily Graphic:
*COCOBOD secures $1.3bn for cocoa beans
*One-day voter registration tomorrow
Ghanaian Observer:
*We cannot return to incompetence after 4 years of stellar leader - Bawumia
*NPP condemns separatist acts in Volta Region
