Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Stories making the headlines;
Daily Graphic:
*President commissions $95m recycling plant; creates 2,300 jobs
*Hearts disease patients shy away from Cardiac Centre - Dr Siriboe
Daily Guide:
*Asanteman appreciates you - Otumfuo blesses Nana
*I can't lie for votes - President
B&FT:
*Policy rate stayed over fiscal threat
*BoG to provide bullion vans, helicopters for safe transport of cash
New Crusading Guide:
*Court summons Ken Agyapong's doctor
*Prez lauds Jospong Group of companies
Finder:
*Ashanti Region gets 1,824 projects
*BoG eyes economic recovery of up to 2.5%
Ghanaian Times:
*We'll deliver credible voters' register in readiness for December 2020 polls - EC assures
*Police retrieve ammunition, 2 vehicles from separatist group
Daily Statesman:
*We'll remember your good works on December 7 - Otumfuo assures Akufo-Addo
*Ghana gets global applause for COVID-19 fight.
