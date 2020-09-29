You are here: HomeNews2020 09 29Article 1072018

General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

File photo - Headlines of major news papers File photo - Headlines of major news papers

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic:

*President commissions $95m recycling plant; creates 2,300 jobs

*Hearts disease patients shy away from Cardiac Centre - Dr Siriboe

Daily Guide:

*Asanteman appreciates you - Otumfuo blesses Nana

*I can't lie for votes - President

B&FT:

*Policy rate stayed over fiscal threat

*BoG to provide bullion vans, helicopters for safe transport of cash

New Crusading Guide:

*Court summons Ken Agyapong's doctor

*Prez lauds Jospong Group of companies

Finder:

*Ashanti Region gets 1,824 projects

*BoG eyes economic recovery of up to 2.5%

Ghanaian Times:

*We'll deliver credible voters' register in readiness for December 2020 polls - EC assures

*Police retrieve ammunition, 2 vehicles from separatist group

Daily Statesman:

*We'll remember your good works on December 7 - Otumfuo assures Akufo-Addo

*Ghana gets global applause for COVID-19 fight.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment