Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 25 September 2020
Stories making the headlines
Daily Graphic:
- Fighting #COVID19: Safety protocols disregarded..Public tasked to wear face mask
- NDC urges EC to rectify anomalies
Inquisitor:
- Seidu Agongo wants girls to have presidential role models
- School reopen committee submits report
Daily Searchlight:
- Bissue was first to launch attack on Duker - Party Official
- EC targets specific groups in continuous registration
Chronicle:
- Mahama tells EC: Your register can not be credible
- NDC allegations are false - EC
Herald:
- Akufo-Addo cools lucrative #COVID19 retirement deal for his family man..pushes @NMIMR_UG workers into slavery
- National Security busts gold smugglers at Aflao border
Daily Dispatch:
- We will not accept any flawed results, possibly head to Supreme Court - Mahama
- One day only voter registration by Oct. 2 across Ghana
