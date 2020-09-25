You are here: HomeNews2020 09 25Article 1068865

General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines

Daily Graphic:

- Fighting #COVID19: Safety protocols disregarded..Public tasked to wear face mask

- NDC urges EC to rectify anomalies

Inquisitor:

- Seidu Agongo wants girls to have presidential role models

- School reopen committee submits report

Daily Searchlight:

- Bissue was first to launch attack on Duker - Party Official

- EC targets specific groups in continuous registration

Chronicle:

- Mahama tells EC: Your register can not be credible

- NDC allegations are false - EC

Herald:

- Akufo-Addo cools lucrative #COVID19 retirement deal for his family man..pushes @NMIMR_UG workers into slavery

- National Security busts gold smugglers at Aflao border

Daily Dispatch:

- We will not accept any flawed results, possibly head to Supreme Court - Mahama

- One day only voter registration by Oct. 2 across Ghana

