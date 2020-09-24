General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stroies making the headlines:



Daily Graphic:



- December 2020 polls: We'll make world proud - President assured global community



- 10 exam officials picked up for malpractice



Daily Post:



- Deputy Chief Imam endorses Mahama’s morgue for Muslims



- Mahama to speak to the nation today about the EC’s mess



Daily Heritage:



- We know names omitted from register - Afriyie Ankrah



- MoE, GES, Zoomlion disinfect over 3,000 schools



Daily Searchlight:



- NDC claims on voters register unfounded -EC



- Drivers chase Mahama over okada ‘lose’ talk



ABC News:



- Gold smugglers busted at Afloa



- Akufo-Addo sacks Sekyere East DCE



Daily Statesman:



- Make #COVID19 vaccine available to all - President urges UN



- NDC exposed over voters’ register false claims



Daily Guide:



- Mahama is desperate, says Nana



- Government extends free water till Dec. 31





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.