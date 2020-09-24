Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020
Stroies making the headlines:
Daily Graphic:
- December 2020 polls: We'll make world proud - President assured global community
- 10 exam officials picked up for malpractice
Daily Post:
- Deputy Chief Imam endorses Mahama’s morgue for Muslims
- Mahama to speak to the nation today about the EC’s mess
Daily Heritage:
- We know names omitted from register - Afriyie Ankrah
- MoE, GES, Zoomlion disinfect over 3,000 schools
Daily Searchlight:
- NDC claims on voters register unfounded -EC
- Drivers chase Mahama over okada ‘lose’ talk
ABC News:
- Gold smugglers busted at Afloa
- Akufo-Addo sacks Sekyere East DCE
Daily Statesman:
- Make #COVID19 vaccine available to all - President urges UN
- NDC exposed over voters’ register false claims
Daily Guide:
- Mahama is desperate, says Nana
- Government extends free water till Dec. 31
