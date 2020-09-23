Today at the news stands

You are here: HomeNews2020 09 23Article 1066744

General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:

Daily Guide:

- Ghana VW is ‘apotro’ car..second-hand better - Mahama

- Imam fires Mahama over Zongo mortuaries

Ghanaian Observer:

- Akufo-Addo impacts over 2.5m Ghanaian youth

- Drivers unions kick against legalization of okada

Chronicle:

- Minister tells BECE candidates from public schools..Apply for top tier schools...Gov’t has allocated 30% quota for you

-Brawl at NPP meeting in Takoradi

Daily Statesman:

- Major boost for healthcare delivery.. Akufo-Addo presents 10,000 hospitals beds to Health Ministry

- Work on $25M GNPC operational head office begins

Informer:

- Mahama warns EC..Suspends campaign over ‘chaotic and disorderly voters’ register’

- Mortuaries for Zongo claim: Confirmed!

Daily Graphic:

- Top up pensions of 2020 retirees - TUC

- Man stabs girlfriend to death, commits suicide

Daily Dispatch:

- 50% of Ghanaian men are impotent.. Medical Officer

- NPP regional secretary bites NPP MP, blood flows

Herald:

- Ghanaians fall victim to president’s family and friends’ network again!.. extortion and corruption cited in US$150 #COVID19 test at Kotoka Airport

- Aliu Mahama’s son runs from procurement rot at Cocobod

Daily Searchlight:

- Court jails two monsters for threatening 14-year-old with nude pictures

- EC filing fee too high, I can’t pay- Ayariga cough dogs

Republic:

- Mahama abandons campaign to hunt for Ghost names on EC register

- We’re already probing Agyapa deal - Martin Amidu flays STRANEK

New Crusading Guide:

- 10,000 hospital beds for health ministry

- VP Bawumia inaugurates Oti and Northern Region house of chiefs

Ghanaian_Times:

- Efforts to resolve ongoing strike action by nurses,midwives: Government calls crunch meeting today

- Court orders EC to register NDC PC for Cape Coast

Insight:

- Nkrumah.. Ghanaians celebrate his historic achievements on 111th birthday

- GMA blasts NLC over nurses’ strike

- Mahama punches Akufo-Addo over collapsed banks

Daily Post:

- Red-eyes Mahama blasts Jean Mensa and her EC

- I doubt if Akufo-Addo will hand over power peacefully after Dec.7 - Suhunyi

