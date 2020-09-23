Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:
Daily Guide:
- Ghana VW is ‘apotro’ car..second-hand better - Mahama
- Imam fires Mahama over Zongo mortuaries
Ghanaian Observer:
- Akufo-Addo impacts over 2.5m Ghanaian youth
- Drivers unions kick against legalization of okada
Chronicle:
- Minister tells BECE candidates from public schools..Apply for top tier schools...Gov’t has allocated 30% quota for you
-Brawl at NPP meeting in Takoradi
Daily Statesman:
- Major boost for healthcare delivery.. Akufo-Addo presents 10,000 hospitals beds to Health Ministry
- Work on $25M GNPC operational head office begins
Informer:
- Mahama warns EC..Suspends campaign over ‘chaotic and disorderly voters’ register’
- Mortuaries for Zongo claim: Confirmed!
Daily Graphic:
- Top up pensions of 2020 retirees - TUC
- Man stabs girlfriend to death, commits suicide
Daily Dispatch:
- 50% of Ghanaian men are impotent.. Medical Officer
- NPP regional secretary bites NPP MP, blood flows
Herald:
- Ghanaians fall victim to president’s family and friends’ network again!.. extortion and corruption cited in US$150 #COVID19 test at Kotoka Airport
- Aliu Mahama’s son runs from procurement rot at Cocobod
Daily Searchlight:
- Court jails two monsters for threatening 14-year-old with nude pictures
- EC filing fee too high, I can’t pay- Ayariga cough dogs
Republic:
- Mahama abandons campaign to hunt for Ghost names on EC register
- We’re already probing Agyapa deal - Martin Amidu flays STRANEK
New Crusading Guide:
- 10,000 hospital beds for health ministry
- VP Bawumia inaugurates Oti and Northern Region house of chiefs
Ghanaian_Times:
- Efforts to resolve ongoing strike action by nurses,midwives: Government calls crunch meeting today
- Court orders EC to register NDC PC for Cape Coast
Insight:
- Nkrumah.. Ghanaians celebrate his historic achievements on 111th birthday
- GMA blasts NLC over nurses’ strike
- Mahama punches Akufo-Addo over collapsed banks
Daily Post:
- Red-eyes Mahama blasts Jean Mensa and her EC
- I doubt if Akufo-Addo will hand over power peacefully after Dec.7 - Suhunyi
