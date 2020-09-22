You are here: HomeNews2020 09 22Article 1065595

General News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

B&FT:

* Agriculture withstands pandemic shock to record growth

* GRA to retrieve under-declared taxes from telcos


Ghanaian Times:

* Patients stranded, deserted as nurses, midwives lay down tools

* Police, NADMO probe deaths of 6 colts players at Offinso


Daily Guide:

* Mahama Zongo mortuaries spark debate

* NPP replies NDC on Ashanti 'neglect'


Daily Graphic:

* GES recruits 16,500 trained teachers

* IMF reviews Ghana's growth forecast


Graphic Business:

*IMF prescribes new measures to govt

*Agric sector survives COVID-19 scourge

*Stop wasting public resources - Tax Justice Coalition to gov't

