Today at the news stands

B&FT:



* Agriculture withstands pandemic shock to record growth



* GRA to retrieve under-declared taxes from telcos





Ghanaian Times:



* Patients stranded, deserted as nurses, midwives lay down tools



* Police, NADMO probe deaths of 6 colts players at Offinso





Daily Guide:



* Mahama Zongo mortuaries spark debate



* NPP replies NDC on Ashanti 'neglect'





Daily Graphic:



* GES recruits 16,500 trained teachers



* IMF reviews Ghana's growth forecast





Graphic Business:



*IMF prescribes new measures to govt



*Agric sector survives COVID-19 scourge



*Stop wasting public resources - Tax Justice Coalition to gov't

