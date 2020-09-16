Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:
Daily Guide:
- ‘ Ignore okada propaganda’
- Mali coup leaders storm Ghana
- Flour truck crushes 2 buses, 14 perish
Republic:
- EC cripples ‘ Ghost’ parties with 100K filing fees
- 14 perish in road accident
Informer:
- NPP, NDC ‘war’ over credibility to woo voters in election 2020
- EC justifies filing fees
Herald:
- Unprecedented level of thievery uncovered at Cocobod
- Kennedy Agyapong ready to fight judge on his contempt case - Younger brother serves notice to court
Chronicle:
- Stop exhibiting your boobs in court - Bar President advises female lawyers
- ‘ Heal the cycle of bitterness in Ghana'
Daily Post:
- Mahama forces Akufo-Addo to cough out GHc3.5bn cash to pay aggrieved customers of financial institutions he collapsed
- EC expunges thousands of eligible voters names from the new voters register ahead of exhibition on Friday
Daily Graphic:
- Hand over to civilian government- ECOWAS leaders urge Mali junta
- Telcos reduce communication service tax
Ghanaian Observer:
- A vote for Mahama will reverse Ghana’s fortunes - NPP
- Mahama is an impediment to youth development - Sammy Awkuku
Daily Dispatch:
- EC defends filing fees for 2020 elections
- Re: 2020 Prez filing fee of GHC100,000...In 2016, apart from Akufo-Addo and Mahama, 5 others got a total of 1.8%
Daily Statesman:
- “ You tear, I tear” campaign hits NPP Tarkwa campaign
- Ghana gets biggest liquid bulk terminal in West Africa
