General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:



Daily Guide:



- ‘ Ignore okada propaganda’



- Mali coup leaders storm Ghana



- Flour truck crushes 2 buses, 14 perish



Republic:



- EC cripples ‘ Ghost’ parties with 100K filing fees



- 14 perish in road accident



Informer:



- NPP, NDC ‘war’ over credibility to woo voters in election 2020



- EC justifies filing fees



Herald:



- Unprecedented level of thievery uncovered at Cocobod



- Kennedy Agyapong ready to fight judge on his contempt case - Younger brother serves notice to court



Chronicle:



- Stop exhibiting your boobs in court - Bar President advises female lawyers



- ‘ Heal the cycle of bitterness in Ghana'



Daily Post:



- Mahama forces Akufo-Addo to cough out GHc3.5bn cash to pay aggrieved customers of financial institutions he collapsed



- EC expunges thousands of eligible voters names from the new voters register ahead of exhibition on Friday



Daily Graphic:



- Hand over to civilian government- ECOWAS leaders urge Mali junta



- Telcos reduce communication service tax



Ghanaian Observer:



- A vote for Mahama will reverse Ghana’s fortunes - NPP



- Mahama is an impediment to youth development - Sammy Awkuku



Daily Dispatch:



- EC defends filing fees for 2020 elections



- Re: 2020 Prez filing fee of GHC100,000...In 2016, apart from Akufo-Addo and Mahama, 5 others got a total of 1.8%



Daily Statesman:



- “ You tear, I tear” campaign hits NPP Tarkwa campaign



- Ghana gets biggest liquid bulk terminal in West Africa

