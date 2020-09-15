Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
*2020 Elections: EC fixes October 5-9 for filing nominations, Presidential aspirants to pay Ghc100,000
*Government unhappy with downgrading by S&P Global
Daily Guide
*EX announces Ghc100,000 Presidential candidate fees
*2016 bribe question Jolted me - Mahama
Daily Statesman
*Akufo-Addo: Let's not take our stability for granted
*We can't go back! NPP says Akufo-Addo's decisive leadership is moving Ghana forward
The Finder
*GRA outlines plans to achieve Ghc7.2bn pre-COVID-19 target
*Ghana sunk under Mahama, but is on a growth path under Akufo-Addo - NPP
B&FT
*Cedi outperforms its peers despite impact of COVID-19
*Role of Ghana export-import bank in industrialisation through 1D1F initiative
Ghanaian Times
*EC opens nominations for election 2020 online, Presidential candidates to pay Ghc100,000, MPs Ghc10,000.
*Kennedy Agyapong fails to appear before court, another summons issued for him to appear Friday
New Crusading Guide
*High Court Chases Ken Agyapong ordered to appear on court on Sept. 18
*We won't tolerate violence in 2020 elections
Chronicle
*Nana Addo is bold and decisive, you can't compare Mahama to him. - NPP
*'We will hunt for robbers & retrieve our guns'
