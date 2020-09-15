You are here: HomeNews2020 09 15Article 1059826

General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo - Newspapers File photo - Newspapers


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

*2020 Elections: EC fixes October 5-9 for filing nominations, Presidential aspirants to pay Ghc100,000

*Government unhappy with downgrading by S&P Global

Daily Guide

*EX announces Ghc100,000 Presidential candidate fees

*2016 bribe question Jolted me - Mahama

Daily Statesman

*Akufo-Addo: Let's not take our stability for granted

*We can't go back! NPP says Akufo-Addo's decisive leadership is moving Ghana forward

The Finder

*GRA outlines plans to achieve Ghc7.2bn pre-COVID-19 target

*Ghana sunk under Mahama, but is on a growth path under Akufo-Addo - NPP

B&FT

*Cedi outperforms its peers despite impact of COVID-19

*Role of Ghana export-import bank in industrialisation through 1D1F initiative

Ghanaian Times

*EC opens nominations for election 2020 online, Presidential candidates to pay Ghc100,000, MPs Ghc10,000.

*Kennedy Agyapong fails to appear before court, another summons issued for him to appear Friday

New Crusading Guide

*High Court Chases Ken Agyapong ordered to appear on court on Sept. 18

*We won't tolerate violence in 2020 elections

Chronicle

*Nana Addo is bold and decisive, you can't compare Mahama to him. - NPP

*'We will hunt for robbers & retrieve our guns'

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment