Today at the news stands

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic



*2020 Elections: EC fixes October 5-9 for filing nominations, Presidential aspirants to pay Ghc100,000



*Government unhappy with downgrading by S&P Global



Daily Guide



*EX announces Ghc100,000 Presidential candidate fees



*2016 bribe question Jolted me - Mahama



Daily Statesman



*Akufo-Addo: Let's not take our stability for granted



*We can't go back! NPP says Akufo-Addo's decisive leadership is moving Ghana forward



The Finder



*GRA outlines plans to achieve Ghc7.2bn pre-COVID-19 target



*Ghana sunk under Mahama, but is on a growth path under Akufo-Addo - NPP



B&FT



*Cedi outperforms its peers despite impact of COVID-19



*Role of Ghana export-import bank in industrialisation through 1D1F initiative



Ghanaian Times



*EC opens nominations for election 2020 online, Presidential candidates to pay Ghc100,000, MPs Ghc10,000.



*Kennedy Agyapong fails to appear before court, another summons issued for him to appear Friday



New Crusading Guide



*High Court Chases Ken Agyapong ordered to appear on court on Sept. 18



*We won't tolerate violence in 2020 elections



Chronicle



*Nana Addo is bold and decisive, you can't compare Mahama to him. - NPP



*'We will hunt for robbers & retrieve our guns'





