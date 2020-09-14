Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 14 September 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
B&FT:
* Prez cuts sod for Bono Region solid-waste plant
* Banks increase loans to manufacturing sector
* Industrialisation pushing nation to go nuclear energy - Fred Oware
* NLA, Volta Police arrest 4 lotto fraudsters
Daily Guide:
*Our manifesto is a contract - Akufo-Addo
*Top Legon lecturer brutally killed, 4 arrested
*Robbers kill bank cashier, escape with boxes of cash
Daily Graphic:
*COVID-19 support to private schools: NBSSI disburses GH?50m
*Brigitte Dzogbenuku leads PPP
Ghanaian Times:
*Canoes ferry 210 BECE students in Saboba.. to write exams at various centres
*4 domestic workers arrested over Prof. Benneh's murder
*531,705 candidates begin BECE today
Daily Statesman:
*Akufo-Addo meets ECOWAS leaders on Mali political crisis tomorrow
*Discussion on okada legislation to resume
