General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers


B&FT:

* Prez cuts sod for Bono Region solid-waste plant

* Banks increase loans to manufacturing sector

* Industrialisation pushing nation to go nuclear energy - Fred Oware

* NLA, Volta Police arrest 4 lotto fraudsters


Daily Guide:

*Our manifesto is a contract - Akufo-Addo

*Top Legon lecturer brutally killed, 4 arrested

*Robbers kill bank cashier, escape with boxes of cash


Daily Graphic:

*COVID-19 support to private schools: NBSSI disburses GH?50m

*Brigitte Dzogbenuku leads PPP

Ghanaian Times:

*Canoes ferry 210 BECE students in Saboba.. to write exams at various centres

*4 domestic workers arrested over Prof. Benneh's murder

*531,705 candidates begin BECE today


Daily Statesman:

*Akufo-Addo meets ECOWAS leaders on Mali political crisis tomorrow

*Discussion on okada legislation to resume

