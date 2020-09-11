Today at the news stands

You are here: HomeNews2020 09 11Article 1057162

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

*Lead fight against outmoded customs, President charges traditional rulers.

*Battle of manifestos: 2 ways to manage economy.

Ghanaian Times

*We'll uphold country's peace, stability before, during, after election 2020 - Pres assures

*Trade minister justifies inclusion of 68 old companies in 1D1F

Chronicle

*Ghanaians will vote in freedom - Prez

*Akufo-Addo has already created 2m jobs - Nana B New Weekend Crusading Guide:

* Protect life of judge threatened by Kennedy Agyapong- CJ urged

* Over two million jobs created under Akufo-Addo - says Nana B

Daily Statesman:

* December polls will be peaceful - Nana Addo assures Ghanaians

* Ghanaian youth can’t trust NDC - Nana B urges ‘ 4 more for Nana ‘

Daily Guide:

* Forgive me- Kennedy begs judge over ‘stupid’ jab

* NPP more people centred than NDC.

The Finder

*NDC manifesto full of populist and discredited promises. - NPP

*Dr Bawumia leads delegation to flood affected areas in Upper East.

B&FT

*Permit, licence delays hamper economy's formalisation

*SMEs want lending rates further down despite marginal decline.

