Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic



*Lead fight against outmoded customs, President charges traditional rulers.



*Battle of manifestos: 2 ways to manage economy.



Ghanaian Times



*We'll uphold country's peace, stability before, during, after election 2020 - Pres assures



*Trade minister justifies inclusion of 68 old companies in 1D1F



Chronicle



*Ghanaians will vote in freedom - Prez



*Akufo-Addo has already created 2m jobs - Nana B New Weekend Crusading Guide:



* Protect life of judge threatened by Kennedy Agyapong- CJ urged



* Over two million jobs created under Akufo-Addo - says Nana B



Daily Statesman:



* December polls will be peaceful - Nana Addo assures Ghanaians



* Ghanaian youth can’t trust NDC - Nana B urges ‘ 4 more for Nana ‘



Daily Guide:



* Forgive me- Kennedy begs judge over ‘stupid’ jab



* NPP more people centred than NDC.



The Finder



*NDC manifesto full of populist and discredited promises. - NPP



*Dr Bawumia leads delegation to flood affected areas in Upper East.



B&FT



*Permit, licence delays hamper economy's formalisation



*SMEs want lending rates further down despite marginal decline.





