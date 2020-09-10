General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:



Daily Graphic



*President cuts sod for recycling plant at Fiaso



*Curbing examination malpractice: Rogue websites hot.



Ghanaian Times



*Bono East gets €15m waste treatment plant, President cuts sod for construction work to begin



*Man jailed 10years for robbery.



B&FT



*GAEC pushes for radiation to stop post-harvest losses, boost exports



*Akufo-Addo cuts sod for €15m solid waste plant in Bono East.



Daily Heritage



*Mahama owes no apology - Agyenim Boateng



*Construction of 15m Euro waste treatment plant begins in Bonk East.



Daily Statesman



*The real 'Sakawa' happened under you! Angry Akyem chiefs and citizens descend on Mahama for insulting them



*€15m integrated recycling and compost plant project takes off.



Business Finder



*€15m compost plant for Techiman - Prez cuts sod, says it will provide jobs for youth.



Chronicle



*Retool navy to fight pirates - Retired Colonel



*Retract & apologise for yours Sakawa endorsement, demonstrators tell Mahama.



New Crusading Guide



*Kennedy Agyapong in hot waters, Judge summons him over insults



*Akyems stage demo against Mahama.



Daily Guide



*Trust me, I'm truthful - Akufo-Addo



*Massive demo hits Mahama at Akyem.





