Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
*President cuts sod for recycling plant at Fiaso
*Curbing examination malpractice: Rogue websites hot.
Ghanaian Times
*Bono East gets €15m waste treatment plant, President cuts sod for construction work to begin
*Man jailed 10years for robbery.
B&FT
*GAEC pushes for radiation to stop post-harvest losses, boost exports
*Akufo-Addo cuts sod for €15m solid waste plant in Bono East.
Daily Heritage
*Mahama owes no apology - Agyenim Boateng
*Construction of 15m Euro waste treatment plant begins in Bonk East.
Daily Statesman
*The real 'Sakawa' happened under you! Angry Akyem chiefs and citizens descend on Mahama for insulting them
*€15m integrated recycling and compost plant project takes off.
Business Finder
*€15m compost plant for Techiman - Prez cuts sod, says it will provide jobs for youth.
Chronicle
*Retool navy to fight pirates - Retired Colonel
*Retract & apologise for yours Sakawa endorsement, demonstrators tell Mahama.
New Crusading Guide
*Kennedy Agyapong in hot waters, Judge summons him over insults
*Akyems stage demo against Mahama.
Daily Guide
*Trust me, I'm truthful - Akufo-Addo
*Massive demo hits Mahama at Akyem.
