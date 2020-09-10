Today at the news stands

You are here: HomeNews2020 09 10Article 1056055

General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

*President cuts sod for recycling plant at Fiaso

*Curbing examination malpractice: Rogue websites hot.

Ghanaian Times

*Bono East gets €15m waste treatment plant, President cuts sod for construction work to begin

*Man jailed 10years for robbery.

B&FT

*GAEC pushes for radiation to stop post-harvest losses, boost exports

*Akufo-Addo cuts sod for €15m solid waste plant in Bono East.

Daily Heritage

*Mahama owes no apology - Agyenim Boateng

*Construction of 15m Euro waste treatment plant begins in Bonk East.

Daily Statesman

*The real 'Sakawa' happened under you! Angry Akyem chiefs and citizens descend on Mahama for insulting them

*€15m integrated recycling and compost plant project takes off.

Business Finder

*€15m compost plant for Techiman - Prez cuts sod, says it will provide jobs for youth.

Chronicle

*Retool navy to fight pirates - Retired Colonel

*Retract & apologise for yours Sakawa endorsement, demonstrators tell Mahama.

New Crusading Guide

*Kennedy Agyapong in hot waters, Judge summons him over insults

*Akyems stage demo against Mahama.

Daily Guide

*Trust me, I'm truthful - Akufo-Addo

*Massive demo hits Mahama at Akyem.

