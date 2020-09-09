Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
*Disband vigilante groups, Peace council urges political parties
*HIV fund to be operationalised end of year
Chronicle
*NDC promises more tax cuts
*Mahama's promises are not credible - Oppong Nkrumah
Daily Guide
*Bawumia makes leper smile
*2020 manifesto war, NPP accuses NDC of 'copy copy'
B&FT
*Nuclear energy to power nation's base-load by 2030
*Bawumia hands over house to 82 year old abandoned, cured leper
Ghanaian Observer
*Four more years for Akufo-Addo assured - Sene East Chief
*Bawumia gifts house to 82yr old abandoned cured leper
New Crusading Guide
*Ripples of NDC people's manifesto: Mahama can't be trusted... Says NPP Nhyiaeso Parliamentary candidate.
*'Lawless best farmer' diverts GWCL treated water to fill farm dams
Ghanaian Times
*Police arrest 17 sex workers at cantonments
*Polio vaccination of children takes off in 8 regions tomorrow
The Finder
*Mahama has record of not fulfilling manifesto promises - Oppong Nkrumah
*Largest Shea processor in Africa opens in Ghana
