Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

*Disband vigilante groups, Peace council urges political parties

*HIV fund to be operationalised end of year

Chronicle

*NDC promises more tax cuts

*Mahama's promises are not credible - Oppong Nkrumah

Daily Guide

*Bawumia makes leper smile

*2020 manifesto war, NPP accuses NDC of 'copy copy'

B&FT

*Nuclear energy to power nation's base-load by 2030

*Bawumia hands over house to 82 year old abandoned, cured leper

Ghanaian Observer

*Four more years for Akufo-Addo assured - Sene East Chief

*Bawumia gifts house to 82yr old abandoned cured leper

New Crusading Guide

*Ripples of NDC people's manifesto: Mahama can't be trusted... Says NPP Nhyiaeso Parliamentary candidate.

*'Lawless best farmer' diverts GWCL treated water to fill farm dams

Ghanaian Times

*Police arrest 17 sex workers at cantonments

*Polio vaccination of children takes off in 8 regions tomorrow

The Finder

*Mahama has record of not fulfilling manifesto promises - Oppong Nkrumah

*Largest Shea processor in Africa opens in Ghana

