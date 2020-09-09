General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:



Daily Graphic



*Disband vigilante groups, Peace council urges political parties



*HIV fund to be operationalised end of year



Chronicle



*NDC promises more tax cuts



*Mahama's promises are not credible - Oppong Nkrumah



Daily Guide



*Bawumia makes leper smile



*2020 manifesto war, NPP accuses NDC of 'copy copy'



B&FT



*Nuclear energy to power nation's base-load by 2030



*Bawumia hands over house to 82 year old abandoned, cured leper



Ghanaian Observer



*Four more years for Akufo-Addo assured - Sene East Chief



*Bawumia gifts house to 82yr old abandoned cured leper



New Crusading Guide



*Ripples of NDC people's manifesto: Mahama can't be trusted... Says NPP Nhyiaeso Parliamentary candidate.



*'Lawless best farmer' diverts GWCL treated water to fill farm dams



Ghanaian Times



*Police arrest 17 sex workers at cantonments



*Polio vaccination of children takes off in 8 regions tomorrow



The Finder



*Mahama has record of not fulfilling manifesto promises - Oppong Nkrumah



*Largest Shea processor in Africa opens in Ghana





