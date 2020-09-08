Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
*NDC on rescue mission - Mahama
*President Akufo-Addo elected ECOWAS chairman
Daily Guide
*Nana elected ECOWAS chairman
*NDC launches manifesto
The Finder
*6,300 entrepreneurs seek NEIP funding in 5 northern belt regions.
*NDC to reverse laws on Okada and Salvaged cads ban, VAT decoupling among others
Daily Statesman
*Issues-based campaign is in the interest of NPP
*Akufo-Addo chairs ECOWAS promises to drive regional integration agenda
B&FT
*Jet fuel demand to rise as airport opens
*Govt to make mandatory employment data from awarded contracts
Ghanaian Times
*Election 2020: Vote NDC for bright future, Mahama to Ghanaians at manifesto launch.
*28 police officers dismissed over professional misconduct
Chronicle
*Mahama fulfilled only 30% of 2012 manifesto - NPP
*The illegal activities of Western Togoland promoters
