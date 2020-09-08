General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:



Daily Graphic



*NDC on rescue mission - Mahama



*President Akufo-Addo elected ECOWAS chairman



Daily Guide



*Nana elected ECOWAS chairman



*NDC launches manifesto



The Finder



*6,300 entrepreneurs seek NEIP funding in 5 northern belt regions.



*NDC to reverse laws on Okada and Salvaged cads ban, VAT decoupling among others



Daily Statesman



*Issues-based campaign is in the interest of NPP



*Akufo-Addo chairs ECOWAS promises to drive regional integration agenda



B&FT



*Jet fuel demand to rise as airport opens



*Govt to make mandatory employment data from awarded contracts



Ghanaian Times



*Election 2020: Vote NDC for bright future, Mahama to Ghanaians at manifesto launch.



*28 police officers dismissed over professional misconduct



Chronicle



*Mahama fulfilled only 30% of 2012 manifesto - NPP



*The illegal activities of Western Togoland promoters





