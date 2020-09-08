Today at the news stands

You are here: HomeNews2020 09 08Article 1054135

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

*NDC on rescue mission - Mahama

*President Akufo-Addo elected ECOWAS chairman

Daily Guide

*Nana elected ECOWAS chairman

*NDC launches manifesto

The Finder

*6,300 entrepreneurs seek NEIP funding in 5 northern belt regions.

*NDC to reverse laws on Okada and Salvaged cads ban, VAT decoupling among others

Daily Statesman

*Issues-based campaign is in the interest of NPP

*Akufo-Addo chairs ECOWAS promises to drive regional integration agenda

B&FT

*Jet fuel demand to rise as airport opens

*Govt to make mandatory employment data from awarded contracts

Ghanaian Times

*Election 2020: Vote NDC for bright future, Mahama to Ghanaians at manifesto launch.

*28 police officers dismissed over professional misconduct

Chronicle

*Mahama fulfilled only 30% of 2012 manifesto - NPP

*The illegal activities of Western Togoland promoters

