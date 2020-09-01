General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:



- Private schools disappointed



- Govt injects GHC800m into NIB operations



-Coalition calls for inclusion of Blackshield Capital in bailout



-GHC10m earmarked for businesses in Zongo communities in 5 northern regions



Daily Guide:



- Mahama goes dirty on Nana, Bawumia.



- Massive disinfection for Airport reopening.



- Agyapa deal has come to stay.



Ghanaian Times



- Rally behind Agyapa deal – CVM urges Ghanaians.



- Government fails to allocate funds to GIIF for second year running – PIAC.



- President lays foundation stone for construction of Foundry, machine tooling centre.





