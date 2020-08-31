You are here: HomeNews2020 08 31Article 1046785

General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (5)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:

*President abates COVID-19 restrictions: International flights resume tomorrow; land, sea borders remain closed, new academic year begins January

*Govt wholly owns Agyapa - Finance Minister

Ghanaian Times:

*Kotoka Int'l Airport opens tomorrow

*2 shot dead at Homowo celebration

Daily Guide:

*Agyapa fight gets hotter, 100% govt owned

*Ahwoi book gives NDC headache

*Nana opens Kotoka airport

*Another 'Witch' brutality case recorded

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment