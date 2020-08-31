Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Daily Graphic:



*President abates COVID-19 restrictions: International flights resume tomorrow; land, sea borders remain closed, new academic year begins January



*Govt wholly owns Agyapa - Finance Minister



Ghanaian Times:



*Kotoka Int'l Airport opens tomorrow



*2 shot dead at Homowo celebration



Daily Guide:



*Agyapa fight gets hotter, 100% govt owned



*Ahwoi book gives NDC headache



*Nana opens Kotoka airport



*Another 'Witch' brutality case recorded

