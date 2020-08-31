Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 31 August 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic:
*President abates COVID-19 restrictions: International flights resume tomorrow; land, sea borders remain closed, new academic year begins January
*Govt wholly owns Agyapa - Finance Minister
Ghanaian Times:
*Kotoka Int'l Airport opens tomorrow
*2 shot dead at Homowo celebration
Daily Guide:
*Agyapa fight gets hotter, 100% govt owned
*Ahwoi book gives NDC headache
*Nana opens Kotoka airport
*Another 'Witch' brutality case recorded
