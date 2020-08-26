Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Daily Graphic



•VALCO Board outlines recovery plan.



•Regulate financing of political party campaigns – CSOs.



•Sanitation Ministry, Zoomlion present pick-up vehicles to police, Armed Force



Daily Guide



•Bawumia dares NDC to show projects in two weeks



•Ahwoi has infected mind – Amidu.



•NPP student loan, rent plans would reduce mental cases.



•NAGRAT lauds free wi-fi in schools.



Ghanaian Observer



• Customers of failed banks paid fully - BoG Boss



• Free electricity not possible under NDC – Deputy Minister.



• Akufo-Addo lauds Bank of Ghana.

