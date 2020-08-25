Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Chronicle:
*26 of NPP projects do not exist – NDC.
*Our 2020 Manifesto feasible – Oppong Nkrumah
*Spare parts dealers kick against ban on importation of salvaged cars
New Crusading Guide
*I will cancel Agyapa Royalties deal if I’m elected President – Mahama brags.
*Former UCC Vice Chancellor fingered in huge procurement breaches.
*Ellembelle benefits from community mining.
