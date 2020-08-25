Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Chronicle:



*26 of NPP projects do not exist – NDC.



*Our 2020 Manifesto feasible – Oppong Nkrumah



*Spare parts dealers kick against ban on importation of salvaged cars



New Crusading Guide



*I will cancel Agyapa Royalties deal if I’m elected President – Mahama brags.



*Former UCC Vice Chancellor fingered in huge procurement breaches.



*Ellembelle benefits from community mining.





