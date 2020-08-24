General News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers





Inquisitor:



* Bonking in office..sex scandal at SSNIT - Video, audio of Deputy D-G circulating among staff



* The Ghanaian dream will be achieved under NDC – Opoku-Agyemang





* Details of NPP 2020 manifesto on Education



Daily Analyst:



* Akufo-Addo

has lost corruption fight - Mahama

punches



* Give us too 'Alawa' - Private nurses appeal



Daily Searchlight:



* Mahama goes gay in 'promiseland'



* There will be peaceful- President assures



Daily Statesman:



* Your presidency was disaster! – Akufo-Addo slams Mahama

on comeback bid



* We've delivered on our mandate - Bawumia touts NPP's achievements



Daily Dispatch:



*My target is Mahama, not Naana - Prez Akufo-Addo





*Akufo-Addo's government cares for the vulnerable - Chief of Staff



Chronicle:



* Mahamadoesn't know a good economy



* Tertiary students to be granted entry loans - NPP Manifesto



Daily Graphic:



* Launch of 2020 manifesto:NPP to do more - President



* Timber contractor murdered in Mim



Ghanaian Observer:



*Mahama’s credibility over free SHS zero – Akufo-Addo fires.



*COVID-19 fight: Tertiary Institutions undergo 2nd disinfection.



*Ghana will become paradise in Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term – NDC’s Allotey Jacobs.



Informer:



*Anita Desoso on NDC's 2020 electoral fortunes: Kwamena Ahwoi's book problematic- says she won't waste her money on it



* Job creation: Mahama to legalize 'okada'



Insight:



*US military operations secretly active in almost half of Africa, says report



* Akufo-Addo demands strong evidence to prosecute corruption allegations



New Crusading Guide:



* ' Your policies lacked sense not ours' - Akufo-Addo



* Upper East tertiary institutions ready for re-opening



Daily Post:



*Agyapa Royalties deal is shady, stinks; I'll terminate it - DMahama





* ...Of Asaase/Agyapa looting brigade..How – Akufo-Addo is hijacking Ghana's future Gold cash



Daily Guide:



* Varsities gear up for return with disinfection



* Nana punches Mahama ' SHS credibility zero

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.