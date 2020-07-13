Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Daily Dispatch



* 12% MPs do not have first-degree education



* 2016 voters register had 51.1 % women and 48.9% men





Daily Graphic



* Maintain healthy lifestyle. Habit strengthens immune system against COVID19- GHS



* 2020 elections about comparison of leadership, records- President





Daily Guide



* Ex-NDC MP to refund GH?2M loot for venture capital

* Police Chief ordered out of Yendi





Chronicle





* Criminal Libel Law Resurrected! Afeku's accuser thrown in for 10 days for calling her a thief during radio discussion



* Afloa missing cocaine will be retrieved..Col Damoah assures the nation





Informer



* Deployment of Armed Military personnel on NDC strongholds...Eschew partisan politics - Security Agencies advised



* COVID19 not for big men - Minister advises & urges observance of safety protocols

