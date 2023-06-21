Today at the news stand June 21, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DAILY GRAPHIC



Afreximbank grants $280m loan for Boankra inland port



Constitution needs careful scrutiny before review -Dr S.K.B Asante



Alleviating economic hardship: Make personal sacrifices...Speaker at Graphic Business/Stanbic bank meeting tell govt, citizenry



GHANAIAN TIMES



High court decides on daily hearing of Gyakye Quayson case today



Lack of irrigation system affecting our farming activities, livelihoods - Tolon farness



Afreximbank supports Afum quality ltd with $280m for Boankra terminal project



DAILY GUIDE



'Bawumia' is NDC creation creation -Report



Mob chase 'killer' cop in court



'Burger' MP's review motion today



THE CHRONICLE



Coup trial: I never plotted to overthrow Akufo-Addo -A4



Public health alert: don't buy food from vendors with long artificials nails