Today at the news stand June 20, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
DAILY GRAPHIC
Chip-embedded passport coming -Director
Build strong financial institutions -President Akufo-Addo
6,481 fail teacher licensure exam
THE CHRONICLE
Ekumfi honours Odeefo Akyin VI, others with befitting funeral
I have laid a solid foundation in agriculture - Afriyie Akoto
Nigerian in court over caprice robbery
THE ANCHOR
Failed MP aspirant drags NDC chairman to Nokpo shrine
Basic Education is collapsing - Apaak , GNAT weep
Reckless behaviour of rating agencies caused Ghana -Akufo-Addo
THE DAILY DISPATCH
Thomas Partey for Saudi Arabia
3 NPP aspirants submit forms
Prempeh college honours energy minister, names dormitory after him