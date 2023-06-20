You are here: HomeNews2023 06 20Article 1789109

General News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stand June 20, 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC

Chip-embedded passport coming -Director

Build strong financial institutions -President Akufo-Addo

6,481 fail teacher licensure exam

THE CHRONICLE

Ekumfi honours Odeefo Akyin VI, others with befitting funeral

I have laid a solid foundation in agriculture - Afriyie Akoto

Nigerian in court over caprice robbery

THE ANCHOR

Failed MP aspirant drags NDC chairman to Nokpo shrine

Basic Education is collapsing - Apaak , GNAT weep

Reckless behaviour of rating agencies caused Ghana -Akufo-Addo

THE DAILY DISPATCH

Thomas Partey for Saudi Arabia

3 NPP aspirants submit forms

Prempeh college honours energy minister, names dormitory after him