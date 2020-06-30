Today at the news stand

General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic:
*Voters registration begins today...exercise to last for 28 days
* JHS three students to school
* Go out and register...President urges Ghanaians
Daily Searchlight:
* Register to show you are a true Ghanaian...December 7 elections won't be a West African election- Akufo-Addo
Daily Statesman:
* December election is for Ghanaians..President cautions unqualified persons to stay away from voters' registration
* President directs Domelevo to take his accumulated leave
