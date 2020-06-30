Today at the news stand

General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Daily Graphic:



*Voters registration begins today...exercise to last for 28 days



* JHS three students to school



* Go out and register...President urges Ghanaians



Daily Searchlight:



* Register to show you are a true Ghanaian...December 7 elections won't be a West African election- Akufo-Addo



Daily Statesman:



* December election is for Ghanaians..President cautions unqualified persons to stay away from voters' registration



* President directs Domelevo to take his accumulated leave

