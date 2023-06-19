General News of Monday, 19 June 2023
Source: Today at the news stand
Economy Times:
Banking sector fraud climbs up... depositors lose Ghc56m
Cedi posts positive outlook
Daily Guide
Bawumia hits ground running
No prison term for wee smokers
The Finder:
Bawumia hints of his own vision - to consolidate Akufo-Addo's achievements
Gov't, Paris Club set to sign MoU on debt treatment terms - Ofori-Atta
Gyakye Quayson cries for Cash:
Prempeh College Names Dormitory After Napo and Auditorium after J.A Kufour
NDC Caught in Quicksand as Gyakye Quayeson’s fate hangs
