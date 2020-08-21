Today at the news stand

General News of Friday, 21 August 2020
Daily Heritage:
*Let's debate infrastructure track record - Mahama challenges Akufo-Addo
*New twist to GH?2M Gold theft case..National Security personnel, three others granted bail
Ghanaian Observer
* We have expanded infrastructural developments in all regions - Akufo-Addo
* Government cares for the vulnerable - Chief of Staff.
* President lauds Jospong over COVID-19 fight.
