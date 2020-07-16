Today at the news stand

General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic
* Govt releases GH?70m to schools, money for academic intervention, practical, technical exam
* Police delegation in Yendi over divisional commander's expulsion
The Chronicle
* After donating GH?10,000 for funeral: GHS rejects police report on the death of boy after yellow fever vaccination.
* Voter registration guarantee on sale.
* Brouhaha over GBC channels
