General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Today at the news stand

Some stories making headlines

Herald:



* Confusion over Akufo-Addo's health status



*Education Minister, GES and EC put SHS students in #COVID19 danger



* Names of Samira Bawumia and 3 Ministers named in GHC1 million scam



Ghanaian Observer:



*Voters ID: Government charges EC, Police to enforce #COVID19 protocols



* NPP backs EC's move to register SHS students on campus



Business24



* COVID-19 freezes US$4.7b worth of oil projects



* Tullow credits advance planning for limited virus impact on operations



* GACL, Kotoka Airport not for sale — Aviation Minister reiterates





