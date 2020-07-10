Today at the news stand

General News of Friday, 10 July 2020
Herald:
* Confusion over Akufo-Addo's health status
*Education Minister, GES and EC put SHS students in #COVID19 danger
* Names of Samira Bawumia and 3 Ministers named in GHC1 million scam
Ghanaian Observer:
*Voters ID: Government charges EC, Police to enforce #COVID19 protocols
* NPP backs EC's move to register SHS students on campus
Business24
* COVID-19 freezes US$4.7b worth of oil projects
* Tullow credits advance planning for limited virus impact on operations
* GACL, Kotoka Airport not for sale — Aviation Minister reiterates
