General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stand

Some stories making headlines


Herald:

* Confusion over Akufo-Addo's health status

*Education Minister, GES and EC put SHS students in #COVID19 danger

* Names of Samira Bawumia and 3 Ministers named in GHC1 million scam

Ghanaian Observer:

*Voters ID: Government charges EC, Police to enforce #COVID19 protocols

* NPP backs EC's move to register SHS students on campus

Business24

* COVID-19 freezes US$4.7b worth of oil projects

* Tullow credits advance planning for limited virus impact on operations

* GACL, Kotoka Airport not for sale — Aviation Minister reiterates

