General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stand

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Chronicle:

* Ex-GPHA manager pays GH?1.257m for D-G job oil license...accuses national security operative of defrauding him

* Domelevo saga: AkufoAddo has not breached any law - Govt

Daily Post:

*"Your choice of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a novel feat"- African women in leadership organization (AWLO) praise - Mahama

*NPP thugs assaulting our supporters at registration centers with the support of some police personnel and soldiers - NDC

Daily Searchlight:

* Economist commends the Ghana Cedi

* Baako hits back at Rawlings

