General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stand

Some stories making headlines


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Daily Graphic:

* GHS sounds alarm bells: 400 #COVID19 cases recorded daily

* ' Bring back Domelevo' campaign launched

* WAEC releases WASSCE timetable..examination begins July 20

Daily Guide:

* EC register 2M in one week

* Snr. Minister is #COVID19 postive

* 'Baptism of fire greets NDC running mate.

Ghanaian Observer:

* COVID19 scare at Accra Girls SHS: Government on top of situation - Dr. Adutwum

* KIA not for sale - Minister

