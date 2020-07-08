Today at the news stand

General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Daily Graphic:
* GHS sounds alarm bells: 400 #COVID19 cases recorded daily
* ' Bring back Domelevo' campaign launched
* WAEC releases WASSCE timetable..examination begins July 20
Daily Guide:
* EC register 2M in one week
* Snr. Minister is #COVID19 postive
* 'Baptism of fire greets NDC running mate.
Ghanaian Observer:
* COVID19 scare at Accra Girls SHS: Government on top of situation - Dr. Adutwum
* KIA not for sale - Minister
