Today at the News Stands

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



Daily Graphic



*Ghana supports India with 150 oxygen concentrators



*Caregiver kills baby



B&FT



*Only 10% of oil and gas businesses are insured locally



*TOR on course to shake of its shackles by Q4



Daily Guide



*Five 'robber' cops caged



*Another long date for NAM1 trial



The Finder



*TOR to commission new furnace by 4th quarter



*Youth ingenuity gets government marketing support



The Daily Statesman



*$55m law village project begins



*Alleged coup plotters struggle with bail



The Chronicle



*CID denies investigating National Security



*KMA boss in hot water



The New Weekend Crusading Guide



*Land grab in East Legon



*Bediatuo rubbishes claim he sold National Centre for Culture