Today at the News Stands

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



The Business Analyst:



*Ghana's 4th oilfield put on hold.



*SEC launches first Capital Market Master Plan



Business Finder:



*Ensure success of AfCFTA - Veep



*Go to court. President tells opponents of mode of Anti-Galamsey fight



The Inquisitor:



*UEW honours NAPO



*Ahmed Shale's murder! Gyeabour punches Ken



The Chornicle:



*TOR pays GH¢1.167bn NDC Legacy debts



*KGL Foundation makes available 10 incubators to Kokrokoo Foundation