General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

Photos (7)

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Finder:

*Government releases GH¢ 125.9m for SHS feeding

*COVID-19: More than 100,000 receive second jab in 5 days

Daily Guide:

*Tears, Drama at Galamsey trial

*KATH MBU goes down

The Daily Statesman:

*NPP endorses Excavator burning in galamsey fight

*Tanker explosion kills three in AR

The Business Analyst:

*ADB Managing Director inducted into Chief Executives Network Hall of Fame

*Ghana, Eni face-off over unitization of two oilfields

Daily Graphic:

*Dark streets. Safety swallowed up in the night

*'World Meets in Ghana Investment Forum' fixed for 2022

Ghanaian Times:

*Ghana to produce COVID-19 vaccines?

*Suspect in Cape Coast headteacher murder arrested

The Chronicle:

*Confusion rocks Ghana Law School Exams, but Director Opoku Agyeman says no cause for alarm

*GAF promotes Col Agyeman after journalist's saga

