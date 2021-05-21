Today at the News Stands

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Ghanaian Times:
*We'll crack all murder cases - Interior Minister
*DBG to inject $1bn into economy in 5 years - Finance Minister
Weekend Today:
*Our roads claim more lives than COVID-19
*Nigerians impersonate Ghanaians abroad.
The Finder:
*IPAC approves 10 proposals to to reform elections
*16-day load shedding timetable released for other parts of Accra
Republic Press:
*No peace for Jean Mensa as NDC launches 2024 attacks
*Used nose masks flood streets of Accra
Daily Graphic:
*Development Bank opens on July with initial $500m capital
*Parties endorse new voting time
Daily Guide:
*Nana grabs UCC Doctorate over free SHS
*€20m Kumasi Waste Plant opens