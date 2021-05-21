Today at the News Stands

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



Ghanaian Times:



*We'll crack all murder cases - Interior Minister



*DBG to inject $1bn into economy in 5 years - Finance Minister





Weekend Today:



*Our roads claim more lives than COVID-19



*Nigerians impersonate Ghanaians abroad.



The Finder:



*IPAC approves 10 proposals to to reform elections



*16-day load shedding timetable released for other parts of Accra



Republic Press:



*No peace for Jean Mensa as NDC launches 2024 attacks



*Used nose masks flood streets of Accra



Daily Graphic:



*Development Bank opens on July with initial $500m capital



*Parties endorse new voting time



Daily Guide:



*Nana grabs UCC Doctorate over free SHS



*€20m Kumasi Waste Plant opens