You are here: HomeNews2021 05 21Article 1266763

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (7)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Ghanaian Times:

*We'll crack all murder cases - Interior Minister

*DBG to inject $1bn into economy in 5 years - Finance Minister


Weekend Today:

*Our roads claim more lives than COVID-19

*Nigerians impersonate Ghanaians abroad.

The Finder:

*IPAC approves 10 proposals to to reform elections

*16-day load shedding timetable released for other parts of Accra

Republic Press:

*No peace for Jean Mensa as NDC launches 2024 attacks

*Used nose masks flood streets of Accra

Daily Graphic:

*Development Bank opens on July with initial $500m capital

*Parties endorse new voting time

Daily Guide:

*Nana grabs UCC Doctorate over free SHS

*€20m Kumasi Waste Plant opens

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment