Today at the News Stands

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



The Daily Statesman:



* Don't blame us for election violence - EC



* 'African needs debt cancellation'



The Finder:



* EC proposes closing voting at 3pm to IPAC



* TOR in GHS 151.9m statutory payments arrears



The Chronicle:



* JHS student commits suicide



* Akufo-Addo to IMF, World Bank: Cancel Africa debts



The New Crusading Guide:



* Cancel Africa's debts - Akufo-Addo to Breton Woods institutions



* Former Shai Osudoku DCE accused of attacking land owners at Dodowa



Ghanaian Times:



* Massive demolition exercise in Accra



* Youth demand for astro turfs soars



Daily Guide:



* Cancel Africa's debts, Akufo-Addo pushes



* NPP touts economic gains



Daily Graphic:



* Unauthorised structures go down in Accra



* GRA offers tax incentives to businesses



Today:



*GPL stinks, where is the love - Nduom



*PPP condemns brutalities