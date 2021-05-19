Today at the News Stands

You are here: HomeNews2021 05 19Article 1265125

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Daily Statesman:

* Don't blame us for election violence - EC

* 'African needs debt cancellation'

The Finder:

* EC proposes closing voting at 3pm to IPAC

* TOR in GHS 151.9m statutory payments arrears

The Chronicle:

* JHS student commits suicide

* Akufo-Addo to IMF, World Bank: Cancel Africa debts

The New Crusading Guide:

* Cancel Africa's debts - Akufo-Addo to Breton Woods institutions

* Former Shai Osudoku DCE accused of attacking land owners at Dodowa

Ghanaian Times:

* Massive demolition exercise in Accra

* Youth demand for astro turfs soars

Daily Guide:

* Cancel Africa's debts, Akufo-Addo pushes

* NPP touts economic gains

Daily Graphic:

* Unauthorised structures go down in Accra

* GRA offers tax incentives to businesses

Today:

*GPL stinks, where is the love - Nduom

*PPP condemns brutalities

